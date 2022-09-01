Dancing Ledge coasteering death: No criminal charges sought
- Published
No criminal charges will be sought over a man's death during a coasteering trip on Dorset's Jurassic Coast.
Iain Farrell, 49, of Dorney near Windsor, drowned after getting into difficulty in the sea at Dancing Ledge near Swanage in May 2019.
He had been taking part in the group activity, which included jumping from rocks as part of an organised trip.
Dorset Police said its "extensive investigation" had now ended with no further action to be taken.
It said the probe saw "a number of experts consulted and other detailed enquiries carried out to establish whether the conduct of any individuals or organisations involved reached the threshold for bringing criminal charges".
In a statement, the force said: "Following a thorough review of all the available evidence, as well as consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, it has been concluded that no criminal charges will be sought by Dorset Police.
"The family of the man who sadly died have been fully updated and our thoughts remain with them."
A man in his 50s from Wimborne who attended a voluntary interview will face no further police action.
The force said it would continue to assist the coroner as part of the inquest proceedings.
Nine other people in the group taking part were recovered from the water.
Coastguard rescue teams and Swanage RNLI lifeboat were involved in the search and rescue operation, along with the coastguard helicopter.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.