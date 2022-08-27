Dorset: Motorcyclist dies after Portland crash
A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Dorset.
Emergency services were called to Portland Beach Road, on Portland, at about 02:45 BST on Saturday after reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a white Honda motorcycle.
The rider, a man in his 50s from Nottinghamshire, died in hospital after being taken there for treatment, according to Dorset Police.
An investigation is under way and the road remains closed, police added.
Anyone who saw what happened, or who has dashcam footage, has been urged to come forward.
Sgt Lee Savage, of the Dorset Police traffic unit, said he was "particularly keen" to speak to anyone who drove through the location from Ferrybridge toward Portland between 02:00 BST and 02:45 BST on Saturday.
