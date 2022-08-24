EV range to improve as new charge points announced
Drivers of electric vehicles (EVs) will soon be able to take advantage of a network of more than 1,000 new charge points across the country.
They will be created in nine local authorities across England, including Dorset, Durham, Nottinghamshire and Suffolk.
It will create a commercial EV charging infrastructure, the government said.
The network would include faster on-street charge points and petrol station-style charging hubs.
The £20m scheme, which is part of a wider £450m project, supports the government's drive to encourage more motorists to go electric as the country moves towards net zero, the Department for Transport (DfT) said.
The winners of the pilot fund also include Kent, Midlands Connect - with Lincolnshire as a lead authority - Barnet, North Yorkshire and Warrington.
The scheme would help residents without private driveways to have better access to EV chargers, as well as growing the charging network across the country, the DfT said.
It would support the nation's uptake of zero emission vehicles and enable more people to drive and charge "without fear of being caught short, no matter where they are", it added.
The pilot is backed by £10m of government funding, supported by an additional £9m in private funding. A further £1.9m will come from public funds across the local authorities.
Decarbonisation Minister Trudy Harrison said: "We want to expand and grow our world-leading network of EV charge points, making it even easier for those without driveways to charge their electric vehicles.
"This scheme will help to level up electric vehicle infrastructure across the country, so that everyone can benefit from healthier neighbourhoods and cleaner air."
Edmund King OBE, AA president, said: "It is essential that more on-street chargers are delivered to boost the transition to zero emission vehicles for those without home charging.
"This injection of an extra £20m funding will help bring power to electric drivers across England from Durham to Dorset. This is one further positive step on the road to electrification."
The scheme will allow local authorities to provide feedback on how to grow the network and the role the private sector can play, said the DfT.
