Sandbanks hotels plans resubmitted
Plans to redevelop three hotels on the exclusive Sandbanks peninsula have been resubmitted after they were rejected in July.
The original plans, submitted by JB Hotels and developer Fortitudo, had been refused due to flooding concerns.
The key difference to the resubmitted plans is that accommodation is now 5m (16ft) above mean sea level.
Fortitudo had sought to demolish Haven Hotel at Poole Harbour's entrance, along with two other hotels.
Councillors unanimously refused the plans amid Environment Agency concerns about the risk of flooding.
Fortitudo representatives told the committee there had been a "difference in professional opinion on the technical flood risk data".
But senior planning officer Clare McCarthy said while the scheme offered "considerable economic, social and environmental benefits" they were outweighed by the "adverse impacts" of flooding.
Floor to ceiling heights have also been adjusted to raise the first floor of the Haven and Sandbanks Hotels.
More than 6,000 people objected the original plans, mainly about proposals to replace Haven Hotel with 119 flats and a restaurant.
David Morley, chairman of the Sandbanks Community Group, told the meeting: "We have always accepted the existing [Haven] hotel may need replacement.
"What we can't accept is that there will never again be a hotel on that site. It's an irreplaceable community asset."
The combined application to Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council also includes replacing Sandbanks Hotel with a 171-room hotel and replacing Harbour Heights Hotel with 38 hotel apartments.
