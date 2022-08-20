Poole beach hosts National Nipper Surf Life Saving Championships
Young surf life savers are honing their skills and picking up new ones at a national competition this weekend.
The National Nipper Surf Life Saving Championships is taking place at Branksome Chine beach in Poole, Dorset.
Contestants up to the age of 13 are tested for their surf coach safety and rescue competency skills.
The competition includes a surf swim, board race and relay, beach sprint and rescue along with various obstacle races.
Mark Dixon, chairman of Branksome Chine Surf Life Saving Club, said most of the 550 competitors came from Devon and Cornwall but some came from South Wales, Eastbourne and Brighton, as well as Dorset.
"The sport is growing in popularity, as a club our membership has gone up 100% in the last two years", he added.
The contest rounds off a week's worth of events for the National Surf Life Saving Championships.
