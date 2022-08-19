Boscombe stabbing: Boy, 16, found injured outside off-licence
A 16-year-old boy has been found with stab wounds outside an off-licence.
The teenager, whose injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, was discovered outside Bosc Vegas in Christchurch Road, Bournemouth, at 03:06 GMT, Dorset Police said.
It is thought the victim was stabbed a short time earlier in Walpole Road.
Inquiries are ongoing to locate the offender who is believed to be known to the victim, the force said.
An investigation is under way and cordons are in place to allow for examination of the scenes.
Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team will be carrying out patrols in the area and can be approached by anyone with any information or concerns.
