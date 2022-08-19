Dorset firefighter says BBQ use on heathland is incredibly stupid
People who are still using barbecues on open land have been branded "incredibly stupid" by one of the country's leading wildfire advisors.
A disposable barbecue was seized by conservationists on Thursday at heathland near Christchurch in Dorset.
It comes after a huge fire at Studland Heath took three days to extinguish last weekend.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service (DWFRS) said five hectares (12 acres) of heathland was destroyed.
DWFRS advisor Andy Elliott said: "In the conditions we have, to have any kind of open fire is incredibly stupid and verging on reckless.
"If you drive into Dorset there are signs everywhere warning against open fires and barbecues, nobody can say they haven't seen them."
The Amphibian Reptile Conservation Charity took the barbecue away after spotting it at the St Catherine's Hill reserve, Mr Elliot added.
The fact some areas had had rain "doesn't change the fact we're in very dry conditions", he added.
The firefighter, with 39 years' experience, said heathland was a "one-hour fuel" which meant it was dry enough to burn one hour after being saturated.
He cited the families in east London who had lost their homes after a wildfire in July and said: "This is the UK, it's not just in Mediterranean Europe or California where this is happening. We have to learn to live with fire."
Meanwhile, Simon Wells, who lives in Swanage and used to work for the National Trust at Studland, said the heath was so dry on Wednesday it was "like walking on shredded wheat it was so crispy".
"I was talking to an ex-colleague and they told me they had to ask three people to put barbecues out on the beach the day after the fire on the heath", he said.
