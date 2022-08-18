Bridport farm fire in barn filled with 200 hay bales
A fire has broken out in a barn filled with hay at a farm, threatening livestock.
Firefighters were called to tackle the blaze, involving 200 bales of hay, in Pymore Lane, Bridport, Dorset, at about 01:00 BST.
Crews have been working to prevent it spreading to a nearby cattle shed with livestock inside.
Bridport Fire Station said the fire was ongoing and firefighters were likely to remain on scene "throughout the day".
The station said approximately 900 tonnes of hay were inside the barn when it caught alight. The cause of the blaze is currently unknown.
Pymore Lane has been cordoned off.
