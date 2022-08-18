Lulworth cliff rescue as rain turns beach into 'mud bath'

Rescuers at LulworthKimmeridge Coastguard
Rescue teams used ropes to recover the group from the shoreline

Three people who became trapped on a beach after torrential rain turned the clay cliffs and slopes into a "mud bath" have been rescued.

Dorset coastguards said they were called to Stair Hole at Lulworth on Wednesday afternoon.

Teams from Kimmeridge and Lulworth attended and a rope rescue technician was lowered down from the cliff top to reach the stranded group.

All three people were brought to safety, the coastguard said.

It added the group became trapped on the shoreline after a "sudden deluge of torrential rain turned the clay cliffs and slopes into a mud bath preventing them to exit".

Kimmeridge Coastguard
A rope rescue technician was lowered down to bring the three people who were stranded to safety
Getty Images
It happened at Stair Hole at Lulworth on Wednesday afternoon

