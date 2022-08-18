Lulworth cliff rescue as rain turns beach into 'mud bath'
- Published
Three people who became trapped on a beach after torrential rain turned the clay cliffs and slopes into a "mud bath" have been rescued.
Dorset coastguards said they were called to Stair Hole at Lulworth on Wednesday afternoon.
Teams from Kimmeridge and Lulworth attended and a rope rescue technician was lowered down from the cliff top to reach the stranded group.
All three people were brought to safety, the coastguard said.
It added the group became trapped on the shoreline after a "sudden deluge of torrential rain turned the clay cliffs and slopes into a mud bath preventing them to exit".
