Weymouth mural art trail launches
A mural trail featuring work by 10 different artists has been launched in a seaside town.
More than a dozen artworks, including by several Dorset artists, have been commissioned for walls and buildings in Weymouth.
They can currently be found at nine sites, including Overcombe, Lodmoor, Nothe Gardens, South Harbourside and the town centre.
A tenth is being added soon, according to the Weymouth Mural Trail website.
Illustrator Delphine Jones, from Bridport, said her mural at Lodmoor celebrates the variety of bird species at the nearby nature reserve.
"I was mesmerised by the reserve's beauty and the diversity of wildlife it supports," she said.
Most of the artworks, however, have a sea theme.
Georgia Green, who painted Life Beneath the Waves on Weymouth Outdoor Education Centre, said she always had a "fascination for what lies beneath the waves".
"I feel there is something of my inner child in this creation," she said.
Weymouth Mural Trail, which launched on Monday, is the result of a partnership between the town council and We Are Weymouth business improvement district (BID).
Dawn Rondeau of We Are Weymouth said: "We are thrilled to see this initiative, which has been developing since 2021, spanning the geography of our town and giving both visitors and locals something new to discover."
A map of the locations can be found on the Weymouth Town Council website.