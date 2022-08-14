Studland Heath major fire incident gets scaled back
A major operation to tackle a huge fire which tore through a popular nature reserve and forced the evacuation of a beach is being scaled back.
At its height on Friday, 90 firefighters tackled the blaze at Studland Heath in Dorset.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service said it had made "good progress" damping down the scene.
Evidence of a campfire and a disposable barbecue were found amid the ashes and are believed to be the cause.
During the incident a suspected World War Two bomb was found and dealt with by firefighters.
The unexploded device was found off Ferry Road on Saturday.
Two fire engines and two Land Rovers remained at the scene overnight. During Sunday it was due to be reduced to one fire engine to monitor the situation.
A spokesperson said fire equipment was still in use along Ferry Road and parking restrictions were in place.
Some vehicles have been towed away after the signs were ignored.
Firefighters were alerted at about 13:00 BST on Friday and had to work in dense smoke which could be seen for miles around.
Flames leapt across the Isle of Purbeck, forcing police to evacuate Studland beach which had been busy with holiday-makers.
Studland Heath is a Site of Special Scientific Interest and home to all six species of native British reptiles, including the nationally endangered sand lizard and smooth snake, and the rare Dartford Warbler.
In a bid to reduce the numbers of disposable barbecues in use, several supermarket chains have stopped selling them during the UK heatwave.
On Friday, Co-op announced it was the latest to join the moratorium and said it would not sell the product while the dry spell continued.
Firefighters have strived to stress the dangers of careless behaviour when out in the countryside.
