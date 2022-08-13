Suspected WW2 bomb found by Studland firefighters
A suspected WW2 bomb has been found by firefighters at the scene of a major fire on Studland Heath, Dorset Police said.
The unexploded device was found off Ferry Road on Saturday and was being dealt with by bomb disposal experts.
Dorset Police said residents and members of the public may hear a loud bang while the device was dealt with.
Another unexploded WW2 shell was found on Studland Beach earlier in the month
Firefighters are still at Studland Heath after spending the night there.
A spokeswoman for Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Rescue Service said crews would remain at the scene damping down again overnight.
The fire service believes a disposable barbecue was the cause of Friday's blaze.
