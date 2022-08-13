Bournemouth beach search for missing boy, 9
- Published
A search is under way for a nine-year-old boy who has gone missing on a busy stretch of beach.
Dorset Police said Massien Belguesmia was last seen at the Prom Cafe on Bournemouth seafront at 09:20 BST.
He is described as white, was wearing brown and white shorts with white and red skulls on them and blue goggles. He was not wearing a top, police said.
Officers are appealing for help from the public to find him.
Ch Insp Danny Thompson said: "Massien has been missing for some time and the beachfront is very busy.
"We are issuing an image of him in the clothing he is wearing today and I would urge those on Bournemouth beach to please help us look for him and either contact Dorset Police or alert an officer, lifeguard or seafront worker if you find him."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.