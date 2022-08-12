Studland fire: Crews tackle large blaze on heathland near beach
A large fire has broken out on heathland close to a popular beach.
Forty-five firefighters have been sent to the Studland peninsula in Purbeck, Dorset, after emergency services were called shortly after 13:00 BST.
Chain ferry services linking Studland with Sandbanks in Poole have been suspended, and the fire service has warned people to avoid the area.
Smoke from the blaze, which involves undergrowth and gorse, can be seen from across Poole Harbour.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service described the fire as "significant".
The operators of the Sandbanks Ferry said Ferry Road had been closed.
"Emergency services are only letting people off the Studland peninsula," they said.
Morebus said it had re-routed its drivers because of the fire, and that services could only go as far as the outskirts of Swanage because of police road closures.
No injuries have been reported.
However, South Western Ambulance Service confirmed it deployed paramedics to the scene when it was made aware of the fire.
Dorset Council said visitors were being "assisted out of the area", but that routes around nearby popular tourist destination Corfe Castle were facing "severe delays".
