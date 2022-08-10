Dorset History Centre to 'unlock' Thomas Hardy's Archive
- Published
A £60,000 fundraising appeal has been launched to "unlock" Thomas Hardy's archive.
The collection, which is currently stored in 150 boxes at the Dorset History Centre, is made up of thousands of items.
A number of organisations, including the Dorset Archives Trust and the Thomas Hardy Society, want to make it accessible to all online.
The money raised will help fund staffing and other resources needed.
Dorset History Centre are hoping to employ an archivist to work with volunteers over 18 months to make the work available.
It includes diaries, letters, books, photographs, architectural plans, manuscript novels and poetry.
'Treasure trove'
At the moment, people wishing to view the collection have to contact the centre to be given access to the material.
However, this project will create a free online catalogue, ensuring that Hardy's archives will be discoverable and usable for all.
Carola Campbell, Chairman of Dorset Archives Trust, said "The Hardy archives are a treasure trove of Dorset's most famous author's work, thoughts and images.
"The importance of cataloguing these precious 150 boxes containing thousands of items, cannot be over-emphasised.
"It provides the most complete picture of Thomas Hardy, a uniquely talented and complex man, whose writings are revered around the globe."
