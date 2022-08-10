Mudeford church fire caused by electrical issue, say fire investigators

A fire that left a church severely damaged was caused by an electrical issue in the building, the fire service has said.
Seventy firefighters were sent to the blaze at All Saints Church in Mudeford, Christchurch, on 14 July.
Nobody was injured but the church was gutted by the flames.
A Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "The fire started accidentally due to an electrical issue within the church."
The fire had resulted in police closing surrounding roads when it broke out shortly after 20:00 BST.
Crews remained at the scene until 03:30 the following day and the site has since been fenced off.
The church's lay minister, Rhona Duncan, has previously pledged to rebuild the church.
"We will get back, whether it is that building or something different," she said.
