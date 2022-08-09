Row over man living in old ambulance in Castle Cove beach car park
- Published
A sailing club has called for the removal of an old ambulance that has been parked overlooking a coastal beauty spot for more than 18 months.
Castle Cove Sailing Club said the vehicle and other vans have been using its car park next to Portland Harbour in Dorset without permission.
A man living in the ambulance said he was homeless and not blocking access to the site, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
The club is planning legal action.
The LDRS reported the man told the Dorset Echo: "I'm homeless and living in an ex-ambulance... I take up one space and in no way restrict any forms of access."
Dorset Council and police have both said the issue does not come under their jurisdiction as the land is privately owned.
In an email to members, the sailing club said the decommissioned ambulance arrived in January 2021 and was being used as a campervan.
It said it has since been joined by other vans and campervans, resulting in a "significant loss of parking for the general public".
"The site is unsuitable for camping and has no facilities so there is a concern about the environmental impact," the club added.
"Ultimately, this is private land and there are no current mechanisms for the authorities to enforce the removal of the campers from our property.
"Unfortunately, the campers have refused to leave and so the club has instigated a legal process to have the campers evicted."
Dorset Council said its advice was for the landowner to take further action through the courts or by using a court-authorised bailiff.
