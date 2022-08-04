Fire breaks out at Upton Heath nature reserve in Dorset
- Published
A fire has broken out at a nature reserve a day after a warning was issued about the dry weather conditions making the area more flammable.
About 60 firefighters were sent to tackle the flames at Upton Heath, which is on the outskirts of Poole in Dorset, shortly before 14:30 BST.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze covered two hectares (4.9 acres) and asked people to avoid the area.
No injuries have been reported.
The fire service had warned people earlier in the week to take care outdoors during the dry weather.
Speaking on Wednesday, group manager Dave Waters said: "The lack of rain means the ground is really dry, and any fire will spread even more quickly than usual as a result."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.