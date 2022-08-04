Unexploded WW2 shell found on Middle Beach in Studland detonated

An unexploded World War Two shell was detonated by the Royal Navy's bomb disposal team after it was found on a beach.

It was found on Middle Beach in Studland, Dorset, on Thursday morning.

The beach was cordoned off by the Swanage Coastguard before the controlled explosion, which showered debris into the sea.

It has now fully reopened to the public.

The beach was cordoned off before the shell was detonated

