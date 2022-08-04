Dorset Police hunt man who hit seagull with cricket bat
Police are looking for a man who reportedly hit a seagull with a cricket bat.
The RSPCA said the bird was left with a broken wing and had to be put to sleep.
The incident happened on Marine Parade, near to Poco Pizza, in Lyme Regis, at about 15:50 BST on 17 July.
Dorset Police described the incident as "distressing" and appealed for witnesses to come forward. The man is described as white, in his 50s and about 5ft 10in tall.
He is believed to have spoken in a South African accent and was wearing a grey Jim Beam T-shirt and a grey hat.
