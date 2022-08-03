Dorset cattle breeder says exports at a standstill post-Brexit
- Published
Cattle exports to European countries are at a standstill post-Brexit, a Dorset breeder has said.
Wessex Lowlines rears high-pedigree Lowline breed cows, which it sells outside the UK.
After Brexit, no border control posts were set up at European ports to process livestock entering from the UK.
As result, the breeder said it was currently unable to export its cattle and had lost £150,000 worth of orders since February.
Veterinary checks on animals entering Europe have been required since the UK left the European Union (EU) on 1 January 2021.
The Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) told the BBC approving and operating border control posts for livestock was the responsibility of EU countries.
Unable to export the cattle, Wessex Lowlines said it was not only losing income but also had to keep the animals for longer than expected.
"It's devastating for us," said Sam Maughan, who manages cattle at Wessex Lowlines.
"It has put the farm into the short-term hardship of not being able to fulfil orders."
Ms Maughan added the farm would need a point of entry into Europe to resume exporting cattle to their customers.
Gail Soutar, chief international trade adviser for the National Farmers' Union (NFU), said general UK trade to Europe in high-value breeding stock had "effectively ceased" following Brexit.
She explained: "As time has gone on and with facilities still not in place the issue has become more and more critical for those affected."
The union estimated the loss in trade ran into millions of pounds for specialist breeding companies and individual farm businesses, Ms Soutar added.
Defra and the NFU both said they were engaging with French officials on the issue.
