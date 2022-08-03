Dorset: Prickly Prickles to release Pea the hedgehog
A hedgehog who was rescued when it was almost the size of a thumb is set to be released.
Chris Legg took Pea into her care in June this year, when it weighed just 18 grams.
The founder of the Dorchester-based Prickly Prickles Hedgehog Rescue spent the first 10 days feeding Pea with a syringe every hour.
But the hedgehog now weighs 720 grams and Ms Legg will release it by the end of the week.
Pea was found by Ms Legg's niece at a farm.
"As soon as I saw him I thought this is going to be a big challenge," Ms Legg said.
She has explained that hedgehogs as small as Pea are not unusual but are vulnerable, have "wafer-thin skin" and require a lot of care.
"I just dedicated all my time to him and got him to where he is today," she said.
"I feel pretty proud I got him through. He puts a huge smile on my face every day."
But she has stressed that hedgehogs are not pets and need to be released.
She is planning to soft release Pea in a pen in her garden before letting it go.
Ms Legg launched Prickly Prickles Hedgehog Rescue in 2019 and relies on donations.
