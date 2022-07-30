Camp Bestival 2022: Dancers beat world disco record
Hundreds of festivalgoers have broken the world record for the largest disco dance.
Sophie Ellis-Bextor hosted the attempt around a giant glitter ball at Camp Bestival in Dorset to raise money for the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust.
The officially-adjudicated record saw 598 dancers groove to Sister Sledge's anthem We Are Family, beating the record by more than 270 dancers.
The singer said she was "so thrilled" to have been part of it.
The official dance was headed by disco champion Claire Hodgson MBE, who held rehearsal workshops on online video tutorials in the run up to the record attempt.
Bestival organiser Rob da Bank said the record - at the 10m (33ft) disco ball - was in "true Camp Bestival style".
"It was amazing to see families and people of all ages come together and show off their best disco moves under the dazzling glitter ball.
"As well as having a huge amount of fun, we're incredibly proud that the attempt has raised funds for the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust.
"Huge congratulations to all dancers involved."
About 30,000 people have been attending the Camp Bestival family festival at Lulworth Castle, near Wool in Dorset.
The festival, which has been running for 14 years, has a Desert Island Disco theme and runs until Sunday.
Rag'n'Bone Man, Kool and the Gang and Rudimental are headlining over the weekend, other acts include Faithless and The Proclaimers.
This year a new "sister" event will also be held in the West Midlands in August.
