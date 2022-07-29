Camp Bestival 2022: Revellers flock to Lulworth Castle
Thousands of music fans have set up camp in the grounds of a castle for a three-day family festival.
Camp Bestival at Lulworth Castle, near Wool in Dorset, is expected to attract about 30,000 people.
Rag'n'Bone Man, Kool and the Gang and Rudimental headline over the weekend, other acts include Faithless, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and The Proclaimers
Festival-goers will also attempt a Guinness world record for the largest disco dance under a glitter ball.
Last night @CampBestival getting our disco on 🪩 pic.twitter.com/lj6HtN33LT— Rob da Bank (@RobdaBank) July 29, 2022
The attempt under the 10m (33ft) disco ball is also being held to raise money for the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust.
Family fun includes Horrible Histories, Mr Tumble, Dick & Dom and Mister Maker.
Radio 1 DJ Rob da Bank said: "As ever the bill isn't about one big act or one type of music - it's a patchwork of music, comedy, entertainment, wellness and food for kids of all ages."
The festival, which has been running for 14 years, has a Desert Island Disco theme and runs until Sunday.
This year a new "sister" event will also be held in the West Midlands in August.
