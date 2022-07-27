Burned out car found in Hampshire in killed sheep probe
Warning: This story contains images some may find distressing.
A burned out car was found about 11 miles (17.7km) away from where 14 sheep and lambs were killed, police said.
Dorset Police said the animals were hit by a vehicle in Tollard Royal between 19:00 BST on 17 July and 06:15 on 18 July.
A 17-year-old arrested on suspicion of inflicting unnecessary suffering to an animal and criminal damage was released under investigation.
Officers said the red Ford Focus, which was found in Tidpit in Hampshire, is forming part of their investigation.
Sgt Lee Turner appealed for anyone who saw the car in "unusual circumstances" in Tidpit to come forward.
