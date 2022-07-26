Firefighters tackle clifftop fire near Boscombe Pier
Firefighters have spent hours tackling a clifftop fire.
Crews were called to an area east of Boscombe Pier, Bournemouth at about 19:00 BST on Monday to deal with "heather and gorse well alight".
Firefighters from Springbourne, Westbourne, Christchurch, Redhill and Poole attended the scene along with police and council officers, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said.
No-one was injured and the cause of the fire is still unknown.
A water carrier from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service was also used to extinguish the fire.
Crews left the site at 22:00.
