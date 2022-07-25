Paddleboarders rescued from Poole Bay shipping channel
Paddleboarders have been rescued from a shipping channel less than a minute before a ferry passed.
Swanage Coastguard spotted four people on paddleboards in the middle of the shipping channel at Poole on Saturday.
The group had paddled from Shell Bay but could not cross the Swash Channel before a ferry was due to leave the harbour.
All four paddleboarders were recovered safely by Dorset Police's marine team.
The group was met by Swanage Coastguard on Studland Beach and given advice on paddleboarding safely.
Following the incident, Dorset Police advised: "Please can everyone using the water to make themselves aware of buoyage, tides, sea and weather conditions before entering the water."
The RNLI said paddleboarders should check the weather forecast and tide times before setting out.
