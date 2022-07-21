Otter finally couples up with new mate after years of being 'mugged off'
An otter has finally found its mate after years of failed attempts.
Badger has been a bachelor for 10 years at the Sea Life centre in Weymouth but he has now officially coupled up with Isa.
It comes after the park opened a new enclosure for the Asian short-clawed otter, who had been "mugged off for years", according to a spokesperson.
Isa has recently joined Badger in the enclosure and keepers say "sparks have been flying" ever since.
General manager Tamsin Mutton-McKnight said: "We are delighted to announce we have found a new partner for Badger.
"Whilst he has been very much enjoying his new enclosure and has been causing mischief for the animal care team, we could sense it was time for Badger to enjoy some more company."
Isa was born in 2020 and keepers say she "hasn't left Badger's side" since arriving at the enclosure.
Ms Mutton-McKnight added: "Isa is the perfect partner. They have already been enjoying playing together and the team have noticed that sparks are flying between the new couple.
"We can't wait for guests to visit and experience this new romance, thanks to the new tunnels, windows and specialist viewing areas, they will be able to see the duo up close over the summer."
