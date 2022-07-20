Dorset: Bomb squad called after grenade handed to museum
A building was evacuated and roads cordoned off after a grenade was handed in to the D-Day Centre and World War Two museum in Dorset.
Bomb disposal experts were called just after 12:00 BST after reports a live grenade was given to the Admiralty Buildings in Portland.
Sixty people were evacuated from the headquarters of Agincare while others were instructed to leave the area by police.
Roads were reopened four hours later.
Cruise ship
Staff were evacuated from the Agincare company, which is in the same building as the D-Day Centre and WW2 Museum.
Julie Sedgwick told friends and family on Facebook she had just been swimming at the nearby Osprey Leisure Centre when she was stopped by police.
"Never a dull moment ...politely instructed to leave the area which I was going to do anyway.
"Three coach loads of tourists from the cruise ship in port just stuck outside until the bomb disposal unit arrives," she said.
The Mein Schiff 3 cruise ship, operated by Tui Cruises, is currently docked in the harbour, according to Portland Port's website.
Tui Cruises said: "Guests and crew who were already on land were transferred back on board via another route."
The ship was due to depart at 19:00 as planned, it said.
Dorset Police said the incident was now closed.
The BBC has approached the Ministry of Defence, which is in charge of the bomb disposal unit, for comment.
