Sheep and lambs run over and killed by trespassers
- Published
Warning: This story contains images some may find distressing.
Fourteen sheep and lambs have died after being deliberately run over by trespassers.
It happened in Tollard Royal in north Dorset on Sunday night or Monday morning.
Dorset Police said a vehicle entered the field near Shaftesbury some time between 19:00 and 06:15 BST, mowing down the animals and causing "horrific injuries".
Anyone with information is urged to contact the force.
PC Sebastian Haggett, from the Dorset Police Rural Crime Team, said: "Some of them have horrific injuries and unfortunately had to be shot due to having broken legs.
"This is an appalling attack against a hard working farming community and against livestock. We will step up our patrols in the area."
He urged anyone who sees a vehicle illegally off-roading, poaching or damaging crops to dial 999.
