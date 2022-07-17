Mudeford: Service takes place outside after church fire
- Published
A congregation has gathered for a service outside days after its church was severely damaged by a fire.
Firefighters worked overnight after a blaze broke out at All Saints Church in Mudeford, Christchurch, at about 20:10 BST on Thursday.
"The church building burnt down... but not the church," Canon Gary Philbrick said. "The people are the church."
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service told the BBC earlier that the fire is believed to have started accidentally.
Seventy firefighters were sent to the scene during the blaze and remained at the site until 03:30 BST the following morning.
Speaking to those gathered on the village green, the Right Reverend Debbie Sellin, Acting Bishop of Winchester, said: "Around the diocese people are praying for you. You have the support of the diocese around you."
"I share your sadness," she added. "I'm here today because I want to stand with you in what you have experienced and in what will continue to be your journey."
Speaking after the service, parishioner Jane Crabb said: "Although we had a tragedy on Thursday there's this coming together of people. They want to support each other.
"People who have been very unwell of late have made the effort to come here. We just want to communally hug and hold and to be here and to look after each other."
Parishioner Meg Tolhurst said: "Mudeford is very much a community where we all stick together. After such devastation it's so important we all come to support one another."
The roof of the church was extensively damaged during the incident.
Incident commander Shaun Milton said arson had been ruled out of their investigation.
"Once we've got into the building and we can make sure it's a bit more secure we'll be able to get in there and work out the most likely outcome," he said.
Additional reporting by Briony Leyland
