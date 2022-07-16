Dorset: Objection to caravan plan for Ukrainian refugees
Plans for up to 40 caravan homes to house Ukrainian refugees have been met with objections.
A proposed development for the outskirts of Blandform Forum, Dorset, has been lodged by the local Bryanston estate and the Rothermere Foundation.
The move is in response to the Ukraine crisis, a spokesperson for the applicants said.
But some town councillors fear it could lead to permanent housing on the site at Deer Park Farm.
A dozen objections have also been lodged.
The development would adjoin the sports field at The Blandford School, which councillors said had previous applications for housing rejected, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Some of the objections claimed the use of the site would ruin the character of the area with anyone living there at risk of being flooded.
An agent acting for the applicants said: "It is the intention of the applicants to respond to [the Ukraine] crisis through providing aid and safe housing to some of those impacted by the conflict."
They added the plan involved stationing caravans temporarily so that "refugees can be welcomed into the community".
Dorset Council leader Spencer Flower said there were 559 refugees in the county, including 200 children, being hosted by 148 sponsors.
Mr Flower told a meeting he would not support the idea of having designated housing for any particular group of people, LDRS reported.
Fellow councillor Laura Beddow said she was not aware of any plans to create accommodation for refugees, but said the council would continue to offer a comprehensive package of support for all refugees.
Purbeck councillor Beryl Ezzard said permanent housing for refugees was not a good idea because all of those she had spoken to had told her they were determined to return to their home country once the war was over.
