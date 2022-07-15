Man raped after night out with friends in Bournemouth
- Published
A man has been raped following a night out in Bournemouth.
The victim in his 20s had been out with friends on Saturday 9 July and was attacked at an unknown property by another man during the early hours of the following day.
Dorset Police said the victim woke up in a doorway in the Ashley Road area of Poole between 04:30 and 05:00 BST.
He knocked on the door but the female resident said she could not help and asked him to leave, officers said.
Detectives are hoping to trace the woman to help with their inquiries.
Police also want to trace a man who found the victim's phone and returned it to him at the Esso garage in Ashley Road during the early hours.
Det Con Fran Howard, of Bournemouth CID, said: "Officers are supporting the victim. I am appealing for anyone with information to assist our inquiries to please make contact with us."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.