Dorset Police refers itself to IOPC watchdog after six injured in crash
- Published
A police force has referred itself to a watchdog after a crash involving a police car left six people injured.
A marked car and a Honda Civic collided at Littlemoor Road's junction with Chalbury Close, Weymouth, on 9 July.
A man and a woman in their 30s, two children, aged 18 months and three years, and two officers were injured but not seriously hurt.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has confirmed it is assessing Dorset Police's referral.
The IOPC will determine whether its involvement is required in any investigation, a spokesperson said.
The crash happened at about 22:10 BST and a police investigation was subsequently launched.
Dorset Police previously said the marked car involved in the crash was making its way to an unconnected 999 emergency call nearby.
The force has been appealing for witnesses and has confirmed it has made a mandatory referral to the IOPC.
"We await further guidance from the IOPC on the matter," it added.
