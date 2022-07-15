Investigation into Mudeford church fire to begin
- Published
An investigation into a fire that severely damaged a church is set to begin.
Firefighters worked overnight after a blaze broke out at All Saints Church in Mudeford, Christchurch, at 20:10 BST on Thursday.
Seventy firefighters were sent to the scene and remained at the site until 03:30 on Friday.
They will return to the scene on Friday morning to start an investigation into the cause of the fire.
It is not yet known if any injuries were sustained.
The area has been fenced off and residents have been asked not to enter the site.
The roof of the church has been severely damaged by the flames.
Dorset & Wiltshire Fire Service said the blaze was "significant" and 12 crews tried to bring the flames under control.
On Thursday night police assisted the crews and closed the surrounding roads.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.