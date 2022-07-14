Mudeford church fire: Smoke seen billowing from miles around

Flames could be seen coming from a church window

A fire has torn through a church and the resulting smoke could be seen from miles around.

Seventy firefighters were sent to All Saints Church in Mudeford, Christchurch, after the flames were reported at 20:10 BST.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said a ladder platform had also been deployed to the scene.

Pictures on social media show smoke billowing into the sky. It is not yet know if any injuries were sustained.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

The fire service said the blaze was "significant" and that 12 crews were trying to bring the flames under control.

Group manager Stuart Gillion said it was not yet clear how the fire started.

"Due to the weather, Christchurch and Mudeford are extremely busy this evening," he said.

"To allow our crews to work safely and prevent the fire spreading, we are urging residents to stay away."

Police said they were assisting crews and that officers had closed surrounding roads.

Christchurch Police
Fire crews have been trying to bring the flames at All Saints Church in Mudeford under control
Bystanders watched on as the flames engulfed the building
Jason Cook
Large plumes of smoke were seen drifting over the area
Emily Dickens
Emily Dickens could see the smoke from nearby Highcliffe

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics