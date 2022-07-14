Mudeford church fire: Smoke seen billowing from miles around
- Published
A fire has torn through a church and the resulting smoke could be seen from miles around.
Seventy firefighters were sent to All Saints Church in Mudeford, Christchurch, after the flames were reported at 20:10 BST.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said a ladder platform had also been deployed to the scene.
Pictures on social media show smoke billowing into the sky. It is not yet know if any injuries were sustained.
Approx 50 firefighters in Mudeford Lane this evening dealing with a significant fire in a church.— Christchurch FireStn (@DWFRSXchurch) July 14, 2022
Please avoid the area to allow us to work safely. pic.twitter.com/U5B2sfEHqx
The fire service said the blaze was "significant" and that 12 crews were trying to bring the flames under control.
Group manager Stuart Gillion said it was not yet clear how the fire started.
"Due to the weather, Christchurch and Mudeford are extremely busy this evening," he said.
"To allow our crews to work safely and prevent the fire spreading, we are urging residents to stay away."
Police said they were assisting crews and that officers had closed surrounding roads.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.