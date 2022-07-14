Heatwave: Dorset Jurassic Coast rockfall warning
Cliffs on Dorset's Jurassic Coast are at increased risk of rockfalls due to the heatwave, a council has warned.
Dorset Council said with the extreme heat the cliffs were "potentially more unstable" and falls were "more likely".
People visiting its beaches are being urged to stay clear of the tops and bases of cliffs and heed warning signs.
Seatown, Eype, Burton Bradstock, West Cliff, East Cliff, Mupe Bay, Lulworth and Swanage are all areas with an increased risk for falls, it said.
Councillor Ray Bryan, portfolio holder for highways, travel and environment, said: "Rockfalls are entirely unpredictable and can happen at any time, but we do know which conditions make them more likely, and prolonged hot and dry spells are one of them.
"We would encourage anyone thinking of visiting the Dorset coast during this heatwave to stay away from the base of cliffs, and if you are walking along the coast paths, keep well away from the edges.
"Never ignore a warning sign - they are there for your safety."
In 2012, a woman died when she was buried under hundreds of tonnes of rocks following a landslip on Hive Beach near the village of Burton Bradstock.
Charlotte Blackman, from Derbyshire, her boyfriend and her father were all buried when the 160ft-high (49m) cliff above them collapsed. The men were pulled free but Ms Blackman died.
