Weymouth trials safe spaces for women and girls
- Published
Shops and businesses in a seaside resort are being asked to join a pilot scheme to offer safe spaces for women and girls.
Dorset Council said the Pineapple Project had been set up in Weymouth after young women expressed a need for places of safety in the town.
Those taking part display pineapple stickers in their windows, showing they can help.
If the trial is a success it could be rolled out to other towns in Dorset.
The authority hopes shops, entertainment venues and beauty salons in the town will come forward to join the scheme.
Calling businesses in Weymouth town centre. Can you offer young women and girls a safe space if they are feeling unsafe or threatened outside of the family home? If so, we'd love to hear from you - https://t.co/uwt7jARDmv pic.twitter.com/DpW5O7UPCj— Dorset Council UK (@DorsetCouncilUK) July 11, 2022
Councillor Andrew Parry, portfolio holder for children, education, skills and early help at Dorset Council, said: "All girls and young women should feel safe in their communities and be able to seek the right support at the right time.
"Sadly, some experience and fear different forms of intrusion, and sometimes violence, in public spaces.
"It takes more than the professionals to safeguard young women and girls, and local businesses are the eyes and ears of our communities."
Businesses will be provided with support - members of staff can also be trained up to be "community guardians" to help guide those seeking safety to specialist help and advice.
