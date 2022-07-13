Weymouth Bay holiday centre to continue with plans even if rejected
A holiday centre plans to obtain a licence for an outdoor bar and stage even if a council rejects its proposal.
During a Dorset Council hearing on Tuesday, Haven Leisure said there were "other legal means" to achieve the two new additions at its site in Weymouth if councillors deny the application.
The company's solicitor later apologised for the statement and said it was not intended as a threat.
A decision on the licence will be made by councillors in the next few days.
The Weymouth Bay holiday centre is planning a stage for entertainment every day between 11:00 and 21:00 BST.
It also wants to show films three days a week and sell of alcohol at a bar every day, both between 11:00 and 23:00, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'A lack of management consistency'
Councillor Louie O'Leary said that there have been occasional difficulties over the last three years due to "a lack of management consistency, including incidents which had breached voluntary agreements over noise".
Site manager, Mr Doug Nye promised to take action over any complaints, including setting up a telephone line and a specific email for local residents to use.
