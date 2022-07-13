Sandbanks hotels demolition plan decision looms
Controversial plans to redevelop three hotels on the exclusive Sandbanks peninsula in Dorset will go before planners later.
FJB Hotels and Jacob Carr Homes want to demolish Haven Hotel at Poole Harbour's entrance, along with two other hotels.
More than 6,000 people have objected, mainly about proposals to replace Haven Hotel with 119 flats and a restaurant.
The plans have been recommended for refusal amid concerns about flood risk and the height of the development.
The Save Sandbanks campaign group describes the 135-year-old Haven Hotel as a "site of national significance" and a "valuable local amenity" and says building "soulless apartments" would turn the area into a "private enclave".
The combined application to Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council also includes replacing Sandbanks Hotel with a 171-room hotel and replacing Harbour Heights Hotel with 38 hotel apartments.
The outline plans were first submitted to the former Borough of Poole in 2017 but have been amended several times, including a reduction of the height of the flats to six storeys.
But a council report said the largest block would still be taller than the existing tree canopy and visible from other parts of the harbour and bay.
The application has been recommended for refusal primarily because of the potential flood risk and the safety of people using underground parking at two of the sites.
The report said developers had not demonstrated the development "would be safe for its lifetime in respect of flooding, taking account of the vulnerability of its users, or that it would not increase flood risk elsewhere or reduce flood risk overall".
Haven Hotel was built in 1887 and expanded in the 1920s.
Owners FJB Hotels previously said steelwork in its south and west wing was so badly corroded that structural failure was possible.
