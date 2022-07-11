Weymouth Bay holiday centre plans to be decided
- Published
Plans to licence an outdoor bar and stage at Weymouth Bay holiday centre are set to be decided.
Haven Leisure has asked to extend its premises licence for the two new additions at the site off Preston Road.
Dorset Council is preparing to review the application, which has received 160 complaints from members of the public.
Councillors will decide whether objections of light and noise pollution are enough to stop the licence being granted.
Residents living in Halstock Close, Fisherbridge Road and other adjoining areas say, if approved, the outdoor stage and bar would impact their "peace and enjoyment".
'Step too far'
The site is asking to have the ability to host entertainment on stage every day between 11:00 and 21:00, as well as films three days a week and sales of alcohol every day, both between 11:00 and 23:00, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Councillor Louie O'Leary previously told Weymouth Town Council there had been complaints about noise from the holiday site over the years and he believed the application would be "a step too far" for residents.
The meeting, which is open to the public, is being held in the Council Chamber at County Hall, Dorchester, at 10:00 BST on 12 July.
