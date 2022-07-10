Weymouth: Children and police officers injured in 999 call crash
- Published
Six people, including two children, have been injured in a crash involving a police car that was answering a 999 call, a force has said.
Dorset Police said a marked car and a Honda Civic collided on Littlemoor Road, Weymouth, on Saturday night.
A man and a woman in their 30s, two children, aged 18 months and three, and two officers were injured, though none were seriously hurt, the force said.
Appealing for witnesses, Sgt Sarah Jones said an investigation had begun.
The force said the cars collided at Littlemoor Road's junction with Chalbury Close at about 22:10 BST.
A spokesman said the officers had been on their way "to an unconnected 999 emergency call nearby".
He said an air ambulance was called to the scene, as well as the Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service, and all six people had been taken to Dorset County Hospital for treatment.
He added that their injuries were not described as serious.
Ms Jones said the force wanted to hear from anyone "who witnessed the collision or captured anything of relevance on dashcam or home CCTV systems".
She added that a "full investigation into this incident is under way to establish the circumstances".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.