BCP Council to consider buffer zone at Bournemouth abortion clinic
- Published
A petition calling for a buffer zone outside an abortion clinic is to be discussed by councillors.
Pro-choice group Sister Supporter Bournemouth is calling on BCP Council to "take all measures within its power" not to allow anti-abortion campaigners in the area "immediately outside" the BPAS clinic in Bournemouth.
Almost 2,800 people have signed the petition put forward by the group.
It will be discussed at a full council meeting on 12 July.
In the petition, the group said the measures - "including but not limited" to a buffer zone - would allow women to access the clinic in Ophir Road "free from interference and intimidation".
Anti-abortion campaigners said their gatherings near the clinic aimed to offer help.
But Sister Supporter Bournemouth claimed protesters hand out leaflets, offer prayers and hang baby clothes in bushes leading up to the clinic.
"The success of our petition proves just how much public support there is for a buffer zone in Bournemouth," said campaigner Jess Bone.
Councillors Millie Earl and Lisa Lewis are also expected to move a motion at next week's meeting.
"This motion is explicitly not one for or against abortion," the councillors said.
"It is a motion that seeks to protect the rights of individuals from harassment and intimidation when accessing legally existing health services and of local residents not to be exposed to related disruption and distress."
The meeting will begin at 19:00 BST.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.