Man charged over 'life-threatening' Bournemouth attack
- Published
A man has been charged with an assault that allegedly left a 67-year-old with life-threatening head injuries.
The victim was attacked in Christchurch Road, Bournemouth, on Thursday at 21:52 BST, Dorset Police said.
Officers said another man was also assaulted, sustaining cuts and bruising, and a woman was pushed to the ground when she tried to intervene.
The attacker then allegedly stole an electric scooter and made off towards the Pokesdown area.
A 31-year-old man from Bournemouth has now been charged with assault by beating and two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent.
He is due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court on Monday.
The 67-year-old remains in a critical condition in hospital, police said.
