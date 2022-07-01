Bournemouth waterfront lined with water refill stations for beach goers
Beachgoers looking to quench their thirst will be able to refill their water bottles at more than 150 "hydration stations".
BCP Council has launched an initiative to make drinking water more accessible to people along the seafront.
The refill stations have been set up across Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole in a bid to reduce plastic waste.
The authority said it currently spends £1m a year clearing rubbish from its beaches.
BCP Council has joined forces with charity City to Sea to set up the water stations, which can be found through the Refill app.
The refill points have been dotted across Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, while 15 so-called hydration stations will line the 15-mile (24km) waterfront.
Businesses, including Costa Coffee, Starbucks and McDonalds, are also backing the campaign and offering free drinking water.
Councillor Mark Anderson said 2,000 tonnes of rubbish were left on Bournemouth's beaches last year which is why the project was launched.
"We need to encourage behavioural change and reducing the plastic pollution on our beaches by offering clear signage to the free tap water and refill stations will be crucial in reducing the amount of waste left on the beach at the end of the day," he said.
The refill stations will be unveiled during Plastic Free July and together with City to Sea, the council will host events throughout the summer encouraging beachgoers to be more environmentally friendly during their visits.
Councillor Mike Greene said: "Leading our communities towards a cleaner, more sustainable future, that preserves our outstanding environment for years to come, has been a priority for us."
