Queen’s Baton Relay arrives in Dorset en route to Commonwealth Games
The Queen's Baton Relay is set to arrive in Dorset as part of journey around England, ahead of this summer's Commonwealth Games.
Baton-bearers will take it through the towns of Portland, Weymouth, Poole and Bournemouth.
The tour began in London in October and is visiting 180 places during the Platinum Jubilee.
The baton ends its 294-day journey in Birmingham on 28 July, the day of the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.
It is due to start its journey on Monday from the Eden Project in Cornwall, before heading for Dorset via Plymouth and Exeter.
It will take in Portland Marina and the National Sailing Academy before moving on to Poole and Bournemouth, eventually taking a journey down the Bournemouth Pier Zip Wire to the beach.
The day will end with a community event at Bournemouth Pier.
The Queen's Baton Relay has been a Commonwealth Games tradition since it first appeared at the 1958 games in Cardiff, when it was then the Empire Games.
This relay began on 7 October 2021, with The Queen placing her message to the Commonwealth into the Baton before it began its 294-day long journey, taking in all of its 72 nations and territories.
Thousands of people have been invited to take it in turns to carry the baton, with between 40 and 130 each day.
On Tuesday the baton will continue its journey across the country until it reaches Birmingham and the opening ceremony of the games on 28 July.
