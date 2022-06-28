Bournemouth: Ongoing calls for buffer zone at abortion clinic
A council is being urged to bring in a protected space for women attending an abortion clinic "as soon as possible".
The BPAS clinic in Bournemouth wants a buffer zone to stop anti-abortion protesters targeting women attending the clinic and its staff.
Rachel Clarke, from BPAS, said they have been calling on BCP Council for action over the daily vigils outside the clinic for more than five years.
The authority said it was looking at options to "consider the way forward".
Ms Clarke said: "[Bournemouth] is one of the worst-hit clinics in the country.
"In 2017 I sat down with the clinic, the council and the police to find a solution, absolutely nothing has happened.
"I started conversations with Ealing Council the same week - Ealing Council brought in a buffer zone a year after."
Pro-choice campaigners had hoped buffer zones would become the norm but only two more have been created in England since Ealing's in 2018.
Anti-abortion campaigners stand near the entrance of the Bournemouth clinic in Ophir Road so that anyone arriving or leaving has to walk past them.
The groups say their gatherings aim to offer help.
Sister Supporter Bournemouth, a pro-choice, anti-harassment organisation, claims protesters hand out leaflets, offer prayers and hang baby clothes in bushes leading up to the clinic.
The group has petitioned the council for a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) - a legally-protected space - to create a buffer zone around the clinic "as soon as possible".
The e-petition attracted more than 2,300 signatures - enough for it to be referred for debate at a meeting of the full council.
In a statement, BCP Council said: "We are in the process of finalising an options appraisal which will be presented to the interested parties shortly to consider the way forward.
"One of which is to launch public consultation on a PSPO for the vicinity immediately around the Bournemouth BPAS Clinic.
"Careful consideration of all options will be taken prior to determining the way forward."
