Wimborne rape: Woman attacked shortly after leaving pub
A woman has been raped and injured in an attack after leaving a pub.
Dorset Police is appealing for witnesses after the woman, aged in her 50s, was attacked shortly after leaving the Cricketers Arms in Park Lane, Wimborne, at 23:30 BST on Saturday.
She was found with injuries near the Coach and Horses pub in Poole Road at about 23:45.
The attacker is described as a man of slim build with brown hair and was wearing a hooded top.
Det Insp Wayne Seymour said: "We are carrying out a number of inquiries into this matter and are doing all we can to support the victim.
"From our enquiries we understand that a man driving a flatbed truck stopped to provide assistance to the woman after she fell over in the street prior to the incident, before driving off, and another man also helped by picking up items she had dropped from her handbag.
"I am keen to speak to these individuals as they may have important information to assist our investigation."
The force also urged anyone with CCTV or doorbell camera footage that might help its investigation to come forward.
