Dorset heath blaze caused by barbecue, fire service says
- Published
A fire spanning a hectare of heathland was caused by a barbecue, fire crews have said.
The blaze at Stoborough Heath on Sunday began after flames from a "kettle drum" barbecue were picked up by strong winds and spread to a nearby hedgerow, Dorset fire service said.
About 50 firefighters were needed to bring the fire under control.
People have been urged to take a picnic instead of a barbecue when eating in rural areas.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service (DWFS) said it received "numerous 999 calls" from 14:20 BST. The fire was under control within two hours, although crews remained damping down at the scene until after midnight.
The nearby A351 between Wareham and Swanage was closed for several hours due to the incident.
Group manager Charlie Pack said: "The barbecue was only a couple of metres away from the hedgerow and the strong winds caused the flames to quickly take hold and spread.
"Our crews did a great job in getting the fire surrounded, but there has still been significant damage to the countryside, which could have been avoided with a bit more thought."
DWFS has recently launched its #BringAPicnicNotABBQ campaign to highlight the risks of using barbecues in the open.
It advised the public to:
- Avoid having open fires or using barbecues in the countryside
- Check rules as many country parks, campsites and open spaces have banned barbecues and campfires
- Extinguish smoking materials properly, do not throw cigarette ends on the ground or out of car windows
- Report any fires in the countryside immediately as early detection can prevent it from developing into a large incident
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.