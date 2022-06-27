Weymouth traders told to remove outdoor seating by council
- Published
A harbourside trader is hoping the authorities will have a change of heart after being told to remove his outside seating by the end of the summer.
Temporary permits issued to Weymouth businesses to help cope during the pandemic are not being renewed.
Mark Bennett, who owns a fish and chip shop, said he hoped the council would reverse its decision.
Dorset Council said it would "engage with all businesses on their future needs".
The businesses affected are in Trinity Road, as opposed to Custom House Quay which has just been regenerated.
Mr Bennett said he was fortunate because he was not as "table dependent" as the Kings Arms pub and Nana's Moon Cafe "because I'm more a takeaway and delivery".
"I look at Customs House Quay with jealously and envy if I'm honest, but our side is more residential. I hope the council will change their mind," he added.
Part of the harbour has recently undergone a massive multimillion-pound facelift after old railway tracks were recently removed.
Dorset Council said the temporary licences were to support businesses during the pandemic and to "aid financial recovery once social distancing restrictions were lifted".
Councillor Brian Heatley said: "I think the extension of sitting out is a good thing and I hope it is continued.
"Some of my residents won't be happy to hear that, partly because it's more people, more noise and disturbance but it's about striking the right balance of traders, residents and visitors."
Dorset Council said in its statement: "The legislation around sitting-out licences is being decided by government as part of the new Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill.
"Once the parliamentary process is complete, we will be able to engage with all businesses on their future needs."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.